 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid reveals precious keepsake she will pass down to daughter Khai

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Gigi Hadid has plans to give her personal pregnancy journal to her baby Khai one day

Gigi Hadid came forth sharing about a significant keepsake she will pass down to daughter Khai.

The supermodel has plans to give her personal pregnancy journal to her baby girl one day.

"During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal," Hadid told Harper's Bazaar.

"They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it," she added. 

Revealing what are contents of her journal, Hadid said, "Anxieties and days where I felt like, 'Am I good enough to be a mom? I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation."

"I also have sketch pads where I’ll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too," she continued. "I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write."

More From Entertainment:

Iggy Azalea going on hiatus in music career: 'Will be away a few years'

Iggy Azalea going on hiatus in music career: 'Will be away a few years'

Katrina Kaif says she loved watching Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'

Katrina Kaif says she loved watching Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan'
Ashton Kutcher is not heading into space

Ashton Kutcher is not heading into space
Alessia Cara finally drops new song ‘Sweet Dream’

Alessia Cara finally drops new song ‘Sweet Dream’
Royal title row: Prince Edward 'fuming' after Charles denies him key role

Royal title row: Prince Edward 'fuming' after Charles denies him key role

Golden Globe organisers agree ban on freebies

Golden Globe organisers agree ban on freebies
Shailene Woodley 'said no to a lot of projects' due to mental health troubles

Shailene Woodley 'said no to a lot of projects' due to mental health troubles
Willow Smith talks about pressure of doing justice to parents Will, Jada Pinket Smith

Willow Smith talks about pressure of doing justice to parents Will, Jada Pinket Smith
Ayeza Khan ensures 'safe' birthday playdate for Hoorain amid COVID-19

Ayeza Khan ensures 'safe' birthday playdate for Hoorain amid COVID-19
Cannes awaits Palme d’Or winner after vintage year

Cannes awaits Palme d’Or winner after vintage year
Queen, royal family send sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cornwall

Queen, royal family send sweet birthday wishes to Duchess of Cornwall
‘Sgt. Pepper’: Paul McCartney reveals backstory of the Beatles’ album name

‘Sgt. Pepper’: Paul McCartney reveals backstory of the Beatles’ album name

Latest

view all