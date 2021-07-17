 
Video: When Biz Markie trolled Eminem

US rapper Biz Markie has died at the age of 57. Thousands of fans took to social media to pay tribute to the rapper.

Eminem fans remember Biz Markie for his hilarious take on the rapper's  Godzilla challenge last year. 

The hit song was covered by multiple amateur rappers after it released in 2021. Hundreds of people followed the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.

Instead of attempting to rap the track, Biz Markie lip-synced the Eminem's Godzilla in a hilarious manner, leaving his fans in stitches.

Eminem also enjoyed Biz Markie's funny video. 

Check out his tweet:


