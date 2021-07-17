Veteran TV actress Naila Jaffri passes away

Renowned TV actress Naila Jaffri has passed away after prolonged illness.

The veteran actor has been battling ovarian cancer for the last six years.



She was best known for her roles in drama serials "Aa Mujh ko Satana", "Desi Girls" and "Thodi Si Khushiyan".



Recently her video from a hospital bed had gone viral on social. Taking notice of her video, Sindh's cultural minister Sardar Shah announced that the department would bear all her medical expenses.

Hundreds of fans took to social media to offer condolences over the death of Naila Jaffri.



