Saturday Jul 17 2021
Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Prince Charles has always intended Camilla to become his queen consort

Prince Charles' wife Camilla will become the first royal to take on an unprecedented title after he ascends the throne.

The Duchess of Cornwall will officially use a title never used before.

Although, the wife of a king usually gets the title of Queen Consort, at the time of Camilla's marriage to Charles in 2005, an official statement said it is "intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort."

Meanwhile, royal expert Robert Jobson said Camilla will be considered the Queen because he believes the word 'intended' was used in the original wording of the statement to give the public time to warm to her.

"The critical word in this statement, of course, was 'intended'. What Clarence House was doing was buying time — time for a hostile public to warm to Camilla," Jobson wrote in his book Charles at 70: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams.

"Prince Charles, however, has always intended her to become his queen consort. According to an inside source, he'd already decided that before their wedding," he added. 

