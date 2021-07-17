 
AmfAR gala for AIDS research makes comeback at Cannes

ANTIBES, France: Hollywood A-listers, music stars and fashion models mingled at the amfAR charity gala on the French Riviera on Friday, as the swanky dinner and auction returned to the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival, slimmed down due to the pandemic.

Actress and amfAR Global Campaign Chair Sharon Stone hosts this year's star-studded gala, with Grammy Award winning singer Alicia Keys set to perform for guests gathered to raise money for the American Foundation for AIDS Research.

Organisers said this year's gala, held outdoors at the Villa Eilenroc in Antibes, would be "an intimate affair with a limited number of guests, and will strictly adhere to all health guidelines and protocols in relation to COVID-19".

The foundation said its usual 900-strong guest list would be cut down to 400 people and those attending would be asked to practice social distancing.

The event is among the highlights on the Cannes party circuit. Last year it was cancelled, as was the film festival, due to the pandemic.

Among those attending on Friday were film director and Cannes Festival jury head Spike Lee, Oscar winning actress Regina King and "Lords of the Rings" actor Orlando Bloom.

French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld curated a catwalk show for the event with designs as well as artworks and other luxury items auctioned off during the night.

