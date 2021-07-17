 
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry dubbed an ‘unappealing clown’ by experts: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Prince Harry recently came under hot waters for his new found personality quirks and approach to life.

The character breakdown has been brought forward by aristocrat Lady Colin, on YouTube.

There she analyzed Prince William and Harry’s demeanor during the statue unveiling event and was quoted saying, “I think the contrast between William’s demeanour and Harry’s demeanour is the contrast between as Harry would put it, ‘The paths they are on’.”

She also added that Prince Harry’s newly found happy-go-lucky approach to life is reducing his public likability. “Harry is shaping up to be a clown, a court jester. He always had that slight aspect to his personality, which was very appealing, but it’s not very appealing anymore.”

