Gigi Hadid changed the life of a model overnight by spotting her on the street

Gigi Hadid has transformed the life of an emerging model for the better.

Many of her ardent fans may be able to recall the supermodel gushing over a woman turning heads on the streets of New York with her chic style, on her Instagram Story.

The back of the woman featured on her social media was of model Nanga Awasum who was completely unaware about her having caught the attention of Hadid and also getting a shout-out on her Instagram.

“Shoutout to my NYC inspiration of the day: this queen,” wrote Hadid, adding that she “was too [drool emoji] to get a pic of the front, but she was major."

After people started recognizing 23-year-old Awasum from Hadid’s Story, she turned to her Twitter and posted a full picture of her outfit, while expressing regret about having her back turned towards Hadid’s camera.

“It's the way @GiGiHadid would have changed my entire life if I was only facing the right way," wrote Awasum on Twitter.

Hadid was quick to respond to the aspiring model as she wrote back: “You were facing the right way exactly where you were headed. Sunshine! Sending biiiiig love Nanga!"

"I am not too cool for this. I am losing it. My life completely changed overnight,” Awasum responded.

