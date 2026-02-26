 
'Bridgerton' season 5 prediction: Which sibling is next?

Is 'Bridgerton' season 5 about Eloise or Francesca? Here's the clue

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

The Bridgerton drought is coming

Season 4 is barely wrapped and fans are already spiraling. Rewatch Benedict and Sophie? Obviously. Reread the books? Already on it. But the real question: when is Bridgerton season 5 landing on Netflix.

Is season 5 happening?

Yes. Calm yourselves. Netflix renewed Bridgerton season 5 and 6 back in May 2025. With Julia Quinn’s book series still offering plenty of love stories, the ton isn’t closing shop anytime soon.

When could season 5 premiere?

No official date yet, but history gives us clues:

  • Season 1: December 25, 2020
  • Season 2: March 25, 2022
  • Season 3: May 16, 2024
  • Season 4: January 29, 2026

There’s usually a gap of over a year between seasons, which points to late 2027 – maybe early 2028 – for season 5.

Has filming started?

Not yet. IMDb reports production is slated for Spring 2026. Shonda Rhimes confirmed in October that the writers room is already hard at work.

Who’s the next lead?

It’s between Eloise and Francesca – we just don’t know the order. Showrunner Jess Brownell teased the answer on the red carpet, telling Deadline: “Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in 5 and 6. In what order? I can’t say.”

Cryptic? Yes. Effective? Aso yes.

How many books are left?

Still to come:

  • To Sir Phillip, With Love: Bridgerton Book 5 (ELOISE)
  • When He Was Wicked: Bridgerton Book 6 (FRANCESCA)
  • It’s in His Kiss: Bridgerton Book 7 (HYACINTH)
  • On the Way to the Wedding: Bridgerton Book 8 (GREGORY)
