'Bridgerton' season 5 prediction: Which sibling is next?

The Bridgerton drought is coming

Season 4 is barely wrapped and fans are already spiraling. Rewatch Benedict and Sophie? Obviously. Reread the books? Already on it. But the real question: when is Bridgerton season 5 landing on Netflix.

Is season 5 happening?

Yes. Calm yourselves. Netflix renewed Bridgerton season 5 and 6 back in May 2025. With Julia Quinn’s book series still offering plenty of love stories, the ton isn’t closing shop anytime soon.

When could season 5 premiere?

No official date yet, but history gives us clues:

Season 1: December 25, 2020

Season 2: March 25, 2022

Season 3: May 16, 2024

Season 4: January 29, 2026

There’s usually a gap of over a year between seasons, which points to late 2027 – maybe early 2028 – for season 5.

Has filming started?

Not yet. IMDb reports production is slated for Spring 2026. Shonda Rhimes confirmed in October that the writers room is already hard at work.

Who’s the next lead?

It’s between Eloise and Francesca – we just don’t know the order. Showrunner Jess Brownell teased the answer on the red carpet, telling Deadline: “Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in 5 and 6. In what order? I can’t say.”

Cryptic? Yes. Effective? Aso yes.

How many books are left?

Still to come: