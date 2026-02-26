Chris Hemsworth, Ed Sheeran face off in arm wrestling - See who wins

Ed Sheeran to perform three-nights at Marvel Stadium, Australia

Ed Sheeran and Chris Hemsworth have amused fans as they arm-wrestled each other in viral video.

Taking it to Instagram, the Shape of You hitmaker dropped a clip in which they could be seen having a friendly arm-wrestling competition.

“Recreating the comic book cover”, wrote Ed in caption.

Both the artists wrestled with their both arms one by one with the Photograph singer winning the first round and Chris winning the second one.

The video came out ahead of the 35-year-old English singer’s three-nights show as part of his "Loop Tour".

Fans are going crazy over the clip as they did not expect to see a Ed competing Thor in arm-wrestle in 2026.

“Thor vs Ed was not on my 2026 bingo card”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another one commented, “Never thought I’d see a hammer struggling with a guitar but here we are.”

“Thor vs Ed – Didn’t expect this combo”, wrote a third social media user.

Sheeran is all set to perform at the Marvel Stadium Australia as part of his Loop Tour. He is going to perform three nights from February 26 to February 28.

The Perfect singer commenced his tour on January 16 and will continue to perform shows globally till November 7.

On the other hand, Hemsworth is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday, slated to release on December 18.