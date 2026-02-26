Justin Baldoni drops bombshell about Blake Lively casting

Just when the It Ends With Us drama seemed maxed out, Justin Baldoni dropped another plot twist.

Newly surfaced audio obtained by the Daily Mail captures the actor-director discussing the early debate around Lily Bloom – and yes, fans had opinions.

According to Baldoni, many readers of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel were rooting for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Abigail Cowan instead of Blake lively.

"That's not the movie I was interested in making,” he said, appearing to push back on the idea of pairing an older male lead with a much younger actress.

He explained that while Cowan was talented, she wasn’t the right fit opposite Lively.

"Before we announced you and for a couple of years, Abigail Cowan was who a lot of the young fans wanted to be Lily. She looks so young and of course that wasn't the movie I was going to make or was interested in making. But she wants it so bad…she's a great actress but doesn't look anything like you. I really don't want anything to take us out of the movie."

Ultimately, Baldoni cast Isabela Ferrer as young Lily.

The resurfaced audio lands amid a much bigger controversy. In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment – allegations he denies. His January 2025 countersuit was later dismissed.

The two are scheduled to face off in court on May 18, 2026.

Off-screen, it seems It Ends With Us is far from over.