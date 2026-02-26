Morgan Freeman shares surprising take on his iconic 'voice'

Morgan Freeman's 'The Gray House' to stream on Prime Video on February 26

Morgan Freeman has revealed his opinion regarding his angelic voice, which is considered as deeply resonant by fans.

On February 26, the 88-year-old appeared for an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he promoted his newly produced miniseries, The Gray House, set to release today.

While chatting with Fallon, Morgan was asked if he thinks his voice is amazing just like everybody else thinks.

The Bucket List actor simply replied saying, “No” as for him his voice is not special.

However, Jimmy doesn’t feel that way as he believes that Morgan has a very special voice.

“It’s special to you. It ain’t special to me”, said the legend.

The American TV Host emphasized, “But you know what I’m talking about. Everyone must say that to you. You were the voice of God in Bruce Almighty 1 and 2. And you’ve narrated Our Planet. You’re fantastic in that.”

Fallon claimed that everyone wants to have Freeman's tone as “he has a very special voice calming, soothing, articulate, amazing, fantastic…”

He even asked The Shawshank Redemption star if he ever received a vocal training.

“Yes, I went t college for like 20 minutes at LACC (Los Angeles City College). I had this instructor and voice and diction sort of got in there somehow.”

Instructor advised Freeman, “A lot of people speak up higher in their voice box than they could.”

Meanwhile, fans have a completely different opinion regarding his tone as they believe, “His voice isn’t just a national treasure, it’s an international treasure and timeless.”