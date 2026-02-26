Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner take surprising new step in relationship

Kylie Jenner doesn’t hand out VIP access lightly – especially when it comes to the doctor she trusts with her face.

Sources say that the beauty mogul recently introduced her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to her longtime plastic surgeon, and in Kylie’s carefully curated universe, that’s not a casual plus-one situation.

The doctor is reportedly like family to her, someone she relies on for just about everything. Translation: you don’t get that meeting unless you matter.

Insiders insist the introduction wasn’t about whether the Oscar-nominated actor is planning a tweak or two. It was about trust. Kylie, who has built an ultra-private inner circle of aesthetic experts over the years, doesn’t blur personal and professional lines unless she sees long-term potential.

As for Timothée? There’s no indication if he’s booking anything. Maybe he was just curious. Maybe he wanted to understand a part of Kylie’s world that’s usually off-limits. Or maybe he simply now knows exactly who to call in Hollywood if the lighting gets too honest.

Either way, fans know this: meeting the glam squad is one thing. Meeting the surgeon? That’s particularly relationship endgame.

In Hollywood, forget meeting the parents – this might be the real test.