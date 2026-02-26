'Scream 8' on the cards? Here's what you need to know

'Scream 8' is in the making?

The Scream saga may not be finished just yet!

At the world premiere of Scream 7 in Los Angeles, franchise creator Kevin Williamson revealed that he and Neve Campbell have already started spit balling ideas for a potential Scream 8.

“When you’re sitting on the set at 3:00 in the morning, you’re like, ‘Well, what would Scream 8 be about?’ And you just start spit balling,” Williamson told Deadline.

“And Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it. So yeah, if this movie works and people want it, we’re here for the fans. So, if they want it, we’ll certainly give it to them.”

This tease comes as Campbell makes her return to the series after sitting out Scream VI in 2023 due to a pay dispute.

She reprises her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 7, directed by Williamson, marking a reunion of the franchise’s original creative forces.

In Scream 7, Sidney Prescott is living quietly with her husband Mark (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (Isabel May). But when a new Ghostface emerges, Sidney must once again fight to protect her family.

With Campbell’s creative input and Williamson’s openness to continuing the saga, Scream 8 isn’t confirmed yet — but it’s already being imagined.

For fans, that means the possibility of another chapter in the slasher legacy is very much alive.