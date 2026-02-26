Jason Bateman breaks silence on 'clickbait articles' about him on internet

Jason Bateman to star in new series 'DTF St. Louis'

Jason Bateman has spoken up about the clickbait news and articles that circulate on the internet about him.

The 57-year-old, on his appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live, addressed often news article misguide readers and fans about an actor.

Jimmy during that chat brought up how there are headlines on the internet about Jason making a ‘rare’ red carpet appearance with wife Amanda Anka on the premiere of upcoming show, DTF St. Louis.

The Black Rabbit actor opened, “Well, here’s the thing, Jimmy you know in today’s media climate, these people they like clickbait.”

“It is a phrase where one got to put a headline up a headline up there to make people get interested and go, ‘Oh, I wonder what that is. It’s rare. So, I guess better click on that to see cuz they’re never out together.”

Bateman clarified, “Well, we’re always out together and I have not yet been to a premiere without my wife for about 27 years.”

The Horrible Bosses actor further explained that these "fringes sites" do this because we don’t talk to them, so they take a look up to magazine articles and cherrypick little things from there to create a clickbait.

He said, “Of course you click and like in the first sentence it’s you see that it’s and then you feel like an idiot for clicking on it.”

Created by Steven Conrad, Jason’s new show DTF St. Louis is set to release on HBO on March 1.