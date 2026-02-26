 
Harry Styles' hair style is very much in talks - Check how singer reacts

Harry Styles responds to receding hairline buzz - fans react to comments

Geo News Digital Desk
February 26, 2026

Harry Styles knows the internet has questions about his hair – and he’s finally playing along.

During the February 25 episode of Brittany Broski’s Royal Court, the former One Direction star confirmed one long-running rumour is false: his teeth are real. But before fans could relax, he added with perfect timing, “This hairline though.”

Cue the laughter. “No no,” he quickly followed, brushing it off like only the As It Was singer can.

The hair transplant chatter dates back to 2022, when Deux Moi posted a blind item about an “A list musician/occasional actor” who was “almost completely bald” and wearing a very lifelike hair piece. Naturally, the internet did what it does best – connect dots that may or may not exist.

Even his friend and collaborator Kid Harpoon (Tom Hull) couldn’t resist. He’s completely obsessed with it,” Harry told Rolling Stone in 2022. 

“He won’t stop sending me messages about [people] trying to work out if I’m bald.”

For the record, he said he wasn’t balding and hoped genetics would stay on his side.

is it with baldness?” he mused. “It skips a generation or something, right? If your grandad’s bald then you’ll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn’t bald, so fingers crossed.”

Fans will remember the 2023 buzzcut discourse, which got so loud his mom Anne Twist stepped in. “Breaking news: It's hair! It's his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.”

Now, with his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally dropping March 6, the Watermelon Sugar crooner seems focused on the music – not the follicles.

Still, the real question remains: if the hair ever does change… will the internet survive?

