Sunday Jul 18 2021
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin enjoy family date with kids

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Scott Disick is making sure Amelia Hamlin is gelling in with his children.

On Saturday, the KUWTK star was spotted posing with Hamlin and six-year-old son Reign at the end of a dock. 

“Great night just a little smelly for reign out on these old docks,” Disick captioned on the picture as Reign pinched his nose shut.  

In another photo, Disick captured daughter, Penelope, sitting on the hood of a Mercedes SUV in an all-pink outfit.

Fans, however, could not spot  Disick’s oldest, Mason, 11 in the photos.

Disick shares three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple parted ways in 2015.

