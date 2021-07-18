Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Eminem has yet to offer condolences on the death of rapper Biz Markie who died at the age of 57 on Friday.

Celebrity website TMZ reported Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 PM Friday night It said the rapper's wife , Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath.

According to the report, the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight.



Tributes poured in shortly after the sad news surfaced online. Snoop Dogg and several other people from the music industry paid tribute to Biz Markie.

Eminem fans remembered the deceased for his last year Godzilla video which the Detroit rapper had enjoyed watching.

The hit song was covered by multiple amateur rappers after it was released in 2021. Hundreds of people followed the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.



Instead of attempting to rap the track, Biz Markie lip-synced Eminem's Godzilla in a hilarious manner, leaving his fans in stitches.

The "Lose Yourself", who often uses his social media accounts to offer condolences to passing away of any friend acquaintance, has yet to react to Biz Markie's death.



The late rapper's fans were hoping that Eminem would send out a tweet or share a tribute on Instagram but they were left disappointed as hours after Biz's death there was no reaction from Slim Shaddy.







