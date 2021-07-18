 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 18, 2021

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Eminem has yet to offer condolences on the death of rapper Biz Markie who  died at the age of 57 on Friday.

Celebrity website TMZ reported  Biz passed away in a Baltimore hospital at 6:25 PM Friday night It said the rapper's wife , Tara Hall, held his hand as he took his last breath.

According to the report, the nursing staff was there to support his family, telling them how strong he was through his fight.

Tributes poured in shortly after the sad news surfaced online. Snoop Dogg and several other people from the music industry paid tribute to Biz Markie.

Eminem fans remembered the deceased for his last year Godzilla video which the Detroit rapper had enjoyed watching.

The hit song was covered by multiple amateur rappers after it was released in 2021. Hundreds of people followed the trend after Eminem put up the challenge on social media.

Instead of attempting to rap the track, Biz Markie lip-synced Eminem's Godzilla in a hilarious manner, leaving his fans in stitches.

The "Lose Yourself", who often uses his social media accounts to offer condolences to passing away of any friend acquaintance, has yet to react to Biz Markie's death.

The late rapper's fans were hoping that Eminem would send out a tweet or share a tribute on Instagram but they were left disappointed as hours after Biz's death there was no reaction from Slim Shaddy.

 



More From Entertainment:

K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released
Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report
Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals

Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals
Bella Hadid channels early 2000s look during coffee run with beau Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid channels early 2000s look during coffee run with beau Marc Kalman

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jennifer Lopez shares adorable snap with her 'coconut' Emme

Jennifer Lopez shares adorable snap with her 'coconut' Emme
Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri touches on making Mindy Kaling laugh on set

Never Have I Ever's Megan Suri touches on making Mindy Kaling laugh on set
Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin enjoy family date with kids

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin enjoy family date with kids
Gigi Hadid changed the life of a model overnight by spotting her on the street

Gigi Hadid changed the life of a model overnight by spotting her on the street
Priyanka Chopra on staying determined to not be stereotyped in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra on staying determined to not be stereotyped in Hollywood

Latest

view all