Venezuela Fury stuns in PDA-filled honeymoon snaps with Noah Price

The couple has been painting the town red with their loved-up honeymoon pictures from the romantic getaway

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price are enjoying their honeymoon in sun-soaked Marbella.

The newly-weds tied the knot in a private ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the Royal Chapel of St. John.

The couple has been painting the town red with their loved-up honeymoon pictures from the romantic getaway.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, has been winning hearts online with her latest PDA-filled photos and videos shared on social media as they danced to Crazy in Love by Beyoncé.

Venezuela looked dress to the nines in a sparkly green cut-out mini dress as she showed off her newly-bronzed tan following days of sunbathing.

Noah looked sharp in green outfit, styling the look with shades, as the carefree couple danced together on their hotel balcony.

Meanwhile, back at home, Paris, 36, was asking followers for cleaning tips after being left to care for Venezuela's glam bridal gown.

With the dress draped over her banister, she said: 'Can anyone give me some advice on what I can do with this bad boy? Because Venezuela has left it for her mum to deal with.

'Her and Noah are having the best time and she has left me to get [the dress] dry cleaned and work out what I am going to do with it.'

It comes after the pair hit back at critics of their new marital home, as they insist 'it's not a caravan, but a static home'.