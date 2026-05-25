Finneas jumps to defend Billie Eilish over internet video

Finneas calls out social media creator for 'picking apart' sister Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas took the supportive brother award again by jumping to her defense when social media struck up a new conversation about the singer's public persona as a younger artist, and how it has shifted now.

An internet video showcased images from as far as 2018 of the Birds of a Feather hitmaker and present and comparatively wrote, "rip 2018-2019 billie, you would've thought 2026 billie is a loser."

The social media creator was referring to the Grammy winner's style, hair, and public persona which has grown in a more conventional type over the years.

Defending her sister, the music producer wrote, "I watched you all pick apart this 16 year old and I watch you pick apart this 24 year old and all I see is a young woman brave enough to grow and show empathy."

The Favors frontman was referring to the ever-consistent criticism about Eilish's looks which were too out there earlier and are now too conventional.

Finneas' comments made waves on the internet as many fans, and the creator of the video, replied to the comment and apologised, clarifying that their intention was not to pick her apart.