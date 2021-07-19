Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to her love Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who's celebrating her 39th birthday in London, received love and respect from her hubby Nick Jonas and other showbiz celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka's husband paid a gushing tribute to his sweet wife on her special day as he shared Priyank's adorable throwback photos to Instagram.

The American singer also wrote a heartwarming line to share his eotions for the actress: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Wishes are pouring for Priyanka and Bollywood celebs are leaving no stone unturned to wish the global star on her big day.



Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture of birthday girl Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever...lots of love"

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story and shared Priyanka's picture to wish her on her special day. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Here's to blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness"