 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to her love Priyanka Chopra

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Nick Jonas posts gushing birthday tribute to her love Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who's celebrating her 39th birthday in London, received love and respect from her hubby Nick Jonas and other showbiz celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Priyanka's husband paid a gushing tribute to his sweet wife on her special day as he shared Priyank's adorable throwback photos to Instagram.

The American singer also wrote a heartwarming line to share his eotions for the actress: "Happy birthday my love. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Today and every day. I love you."

Wishes are pouring for Priyanka and Bollywood celebs are leaving no stone unturned to wish the global star on her big day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture of birthday girl Priyanka and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever...lots of love"

Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram story and shared Priyanka's picture to wish her on her special day. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Here's to blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness"

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday celebrations with stunning snaps in swimsuit
Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair
Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video

Nora Fatehi stuns in new dance video
K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

K.G.F Chapter 2 release date: Fans asked to be patient

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Eminem leaves Biz Markie fans disappointed

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released

Millions react after Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke's song 'Demeanor' released
Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle, Harry's leave after daughter's birth raises eyebrows

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Harry and Meghan's daughter: report
Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals

Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker prior to NBA finals
Bella Hadid channels early 2000s look during coffee run with beau Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid channels early 2000s look during coffee run with beau Marc Kalman

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tristan Thompson bonds with son over Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jennifer Lopez shares adorable snap with her 'coconut' Emme

Jennifer Lopez shares adorable snap with her 'coconut' Emme

Latest

view all