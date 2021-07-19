 

entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021



Britney Spears drives around with Sam Asghari after conservatorship testimony






Britney Spears seems to be edging closer to freedom as she was spotted driving with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, something which she was not allowed to do during her "abusive" conservatorship.

Earlier, the Lucky crooner had shared in her explosive testimony how her life has been extensively for the past 13 years among which driving around with her man was among the many things she was not allowed to do.

"All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his [expletive] car," she revealed in her testimony.

On Sunday, it appeared that she is one step closer to freedom as she got her wish.

Sam took to his Instagram Story to share a video which features the Toxic singer in the driver’s seat jamming to her song Lonely clearly enjoying their time together. 

