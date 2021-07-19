Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron over the moon to win Emmy award for show 'Down to Earth'

Zac Efron detailed his overwhelming emotions on winning his first Emmy award.



The Baywatch star said he is overjoyed to win the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his show Down to Earth.

In an Instagram post, the actor wrote "Wow! Never expected this and so grateful."

"A HUGE thank you to @DaytimeEmmys @netflix and our small but powerful crew, #downtoearth who made this show what it is."

"Most of all, thank all of you for watching and enjoying D2E. This is for you," he added.

Season 2 of the series is expected to premiere in 2022.

