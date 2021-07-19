 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance
Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

Britney Spears hits back against her sister Jamie Lynn Spears for choosing to dance to her remixes without permission or prior indication.

The singer shared her thoughts regarding the mistreatment and hurt over on Instagram.

According to an excerpt from her caption, Spears spoke out about Jamie’s decision to dance to her remixes at an award show and wrote, “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report
Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup
Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report

Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report
Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate
Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display

Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display
Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch
Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert
BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video

BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video
Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win
Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Latest

view all