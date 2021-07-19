 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate
Britney Spears claps back against online bullying, hate

Britney Spears recently issued a scathing clap back against all the haters attempting to call out her life choices.

The singer posted her lengthy clap back at critics via Instagram and captioned it all to read, “You're lucky I post anything at all ... if you don't like what you see, unfollow me !!!"

"People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I'm gonna go read a [expletive] fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards ... go read a [expletive] book”.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report
Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup

Anne Hathaway’s ex Raffaello Follieri addresses brutal breakup
Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report

Prince Andrew lived at Jeffrey Epstein’s townhouse after divorce: report
Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance

Britney Spears bashes Jamie Lynn Spears’ impromptu performance
Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’

Watch: Willow Smith shaves her head while performing ‘Whip My Hair’
Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display

Photos: Johnson gushes over a ‘Jungle Cruise’ inspired museum display
Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion is first rapper to grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover
BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch

BTS releases ‘Permission to Dance’ MV shooting sketch
Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert

Ariana Grande, hubby Dalton Gomez live it up at Christina Aguilera's concert
BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video

BTS drops ‘memories of 2020’ via a DVD preview video
Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win

Zac Efron celebrates first Emmy award win
Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Dwayne Johnson drops ‘Jungle Cruise’ countdown

Latest

view all