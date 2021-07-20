 
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Prince Harry has reportedly started work on a “wholly truthful Megxit memoir” regarding his transition into a transformed man.

The first draft for the book has already been written alongside Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter J. R. Moehringer.

The news was confirmed by the royal via a newsletter released in the Archewell website where he claimed, “I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story— the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

“I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”

Even the publisher released an official blurb regarding the upcoming memoir that read, “'In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.”

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, on that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story.”

