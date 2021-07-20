 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Ryan Reynolds spilled the beans about how pleaded with Blake Lively to go out with him
Ryan Reynolds spilled the beans about how pleaded with Blake Lively to go out with him

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how he managed to win over his wife Blake Lively before they started dating.

In a chat on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast, the Deadpool actor spilled the beans about how pleaded with the Gossip Girl star to go out with him.

“We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date, but we were with dating separate people,” he said.

He explained how they “hung out” and “always kind of kept in touch but casually” up until a train ride to Boston during which he made a move.

“Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you,'” he said.

“We got on the train and we rode together,” he said, adding that he was “begging” her to be with him.

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together’. And we did,” he added.

The two tied the knot in September 2012 and are now parents to three girls, Inez, 4, James, 6 and Betty, 1. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA
Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin

Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin
Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir

Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir
Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges
Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal

Meghan Markle's new project contradicts Harry's claims about Netflix deal
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey expecting their first baby?
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West control their emotions as they reunite in San Francisco
Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row

Prince Harry to release memoir on Megxit row
Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row

Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row
Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Prince Charles ‘determined’ to make Camilla Queen: report

Latest

view all