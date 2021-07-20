Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him

Ryan Reynolds spilled the beans about how pleaded with Blake Lively to go out with him

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is opening up about how he managed to win over his wife Blake Lively before they started dating.

In a chat on Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s podcast, the Deadpool actor spilled the beans about how pleaded with the Gossip Girl star to go out with him.

“We were friends and buddies and about a year and a half later we went on a double date, but we were with dating separate people,” he said.

He explained how they “hung out” and “always kind of kept in touch but casually” up until a train ride to Boston during which he made a move.

“Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you,'” he said.

“We got on the train and we rode together,” he said, adding that he was “begging” her to be with him.

“A week later I was like, ‘We should buy a house together’. And we did,” he added.

The two tied the knot in September 2012 and are now parents to three girls, Inez, 4, James, 6 and Betty, 1.