Tuesday Jul 20 2021
Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after Justin Bieber's post sparks pregnancy buzz

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

American singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber recently sparked rumours of a pregnancy.

Following a misinterpreted social media post by the Yummy singer, his fans and followers were convinced that the two may finally be expanding their family.

However, after noticing the speculation making rounds on the internet, the supermodel has stepped forth to quash the rumours.

Dropping a comment underneath the post that started the entire buzz, Hailey wrote: “I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”



