Karachi can expect partly cloudy weather, strong winds over next 24 hours: Met

KARACHI: The weather in the city of Karachi has turned pleasant ahead of Eidul Adha, with strong winds and light showers on Monday.



Partly cloudy weather and strong winds are expected in Karachi during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Department. Drizzle and light rain is also expected.

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius Tuesday morning, while the maximum temperature in the city is expected to rise between 30°C and 32°C.

Humidity is at 82% and winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 27 km per hour.