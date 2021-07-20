 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 20 2021
By
Reuters

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges

By
Reuters

Tuesday Jul 20, 2021

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges
Harvey Weinstein extradited to California to face trial on rape and assault charges

LOS ANGELES: Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to California on Tuesday to face trial on rape and assault charges, his spokesman and the New York Department of Corrections said.

Weinstein was convicted in New York in 2020 for sexual assault and rape and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In Los Angeles, he is wanted for trial on charges of attacking five women from 2004 to 2013.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," the New York Department of Corrections said in a statement.

More From Entertainment:

Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ to release on Wednesday

Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ to release on Wednesday
Nick Jonas shares unseen photo with Priyanka Chopra to mark third anniversary of engagement

Nick Jonas shares unseen photo with Priyanka Chopra to mark third anniversary of engagement
Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after Justin Bieber's post sparks pregnancy buzz

Hailey Bieber sets the record straight after Justin Bieber's post sparks pregnancy buzz
Britney Spears’ lawyer says he is moving aggressively to end her conservatorship

Britney Spears’ lawyer says he is moving aggressively to end her conservatorship

Megan Fox says she had a ‘soulmate connection’ with MGK from the get-go

Megan Fox says she had a ‘soulmate connection’ with MGK from the get-go
Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him

Ryan Reynolds confesses he ‘begged’ Blake Lively to date him
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari gets into a car accident in LA
Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin

Halsey welcomes first child with Alev Aydin
Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir

Queen's grandson Harry to touch on the hidden truth about his life in memoir
Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royal family was informed beforehand about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer

Prince Harry to receive $20million in advance for his memoir to be penned by Moehringer
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested on pornography charges

Latest

view all