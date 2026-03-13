Barry Keoghan, Rebecca Ferguson talk about joining ‘Peaky Blinders’ franchise

Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson opened up about stepping into the world of Peaky Blinders with the upcoming film The Immortal Man.

The co-stars sat down with Access Hollywood to share what it was like to join such a beloved franchise.

“It was amazing,” Ferguson said, acknowledging the weight of the show’s massive following. “You start thinking about it, it gets overwhelming.”

Keoghan agreed, describing the experience as “nerve-wracking” since he had long been a fan of the series.

To keep his performance fresh, he revealed he avoided rewatching the show before filming.

“I didn’t want to go back and do the whole ‘OK, so that and that.’ I was like you know what — I want to be deliberate and bold and sort of go in and do my take on it.”

Both actors praised working alongside series lead Cillian Murphy, highlighting his professionalism and presence on set.

They also joked about whether there was any Peaky Blinders initiation for newcomers.

“It was wet. It hurt. And it took five hours — but we can’t tell you what it was,” Ferguson quipped, before clarifying that the real initiation was simply stepping onto set.

Keoghan recalled his first scene in a pigsty, while Ferguson’s debut took place in a freezing house.

Keoghan, who plays Duke Shelby, Tommy Shelby’s son, shared the unusual way he landed the role: by texting Murphy on Father’s Day.

“Do you know he said he got no texts from his other kids on Father’s Day — only you,” Ferguson teased.

“No breakfast in bed, no socks, no picture, but a message from Barry Keoghan.” Keoghan laughed, calling it “mad” but admitting it felt right.

“I felt like I had to send that Father’s Day text somewhere.”

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premiered March 6 in select cinemas and arrives March 20 on Netflix.