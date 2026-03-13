Ricky Gervais' longtime partner Jane Fallon diagnosed with breast cancer

Gervais and Fallon have been together for 24 years and have chosen not to get married

Ricky Gervais’ longtime partner Jane Fallon is opening up about her ongoing health battle.

On Thursday, March 12, the author and TV producer revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last month, though it’s very early stage. She shared the news in an Instagram update after being inactive for some time.

“About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Fallon, 65, began, noting that it’s “very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent.”

Fallon shared that she had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. Though she had no symptoms whatsoever, the radiographer spotted something “iffy” and sent Fallon for further tests and eventually a biopsy.

“Since then I’ve had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely,” she shared.

“It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie,” admitted Fallon. “But, my surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now. I’m getting incredible care and all will be fine but I’m not engaging with much beyond audiobooks & jigsaws tbh.”

Fallon has been in a relationship with Gervais since 1982 — almost 25 years. The couple chose not to get married because “neither of us are fussed,” according to Fallon, who told the Daily Mail in 2018 that if either of them “really cared,” then they would have tied the knot.