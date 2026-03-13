 
Geo News

Ricky Gervais' longtime partner Jane Fallon diagnosed with breast cancer

The TV producer will undergo surgery for her 'very early stage' cancer as she admits 'it's been a lot'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 13, 2026

Gervais and Fallon have been together for 24 years and have chosen not to get married
Gervais and Fallon have been together for 24 years and have chosen not to get married

Ricky Gervais’ longtime partner Jane Fallon is opening up about her ongoing health battle.

On Thursday, March 12, the author and TV producer revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer last month, though it’s very early stage. She shared the news in an Instagram update after being inactive for some time.

“About a month ago I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Fallon, 65, began, noting that it’s “very early stage thankfully & the prognosis is excellent.”

Fallon shared that she had a routine mammogram a week before Christmas. Though she had no symptoms whatsoever, the radiographer spotted something “iffy” and sent Fallon for further tests and eventually a biopsy.

“Since then I’ve had more mammograms, more biopsies and an MRI so they can pinpoint the problem area precisely,” she shared.

“It’s been a lot, I’m not going to lie,” admitted Fallon. “But, my surgery is scheduled for the week after next and I just want to get it over with now. I’m getting incredible care and all will be fine but I’m not engaging with much beyond audiobooks & jigsaws tbh.”

Fallon has been in a relationship with Gervais since 1982 — almost 25 years. The couple chose not to get married because “neither of us are fussed,” according to Fallon, who told the Daily Mail in 2018 that if either of them “really cared,” then they would have tied the knot. 

Bad Bunny wipes Instagram again after surprising birthday post
Bad Bunny wipes Instagram again after surprising birthday post
Holly Willoughby turns heads at star studded gala amid plans for YouTube venture
Holly Willoughby turns heads at star studded gala amid plans for YouTube venture
Kerry Katona says Katie Price 'keeps getting back up' despite criticism
Kerry Katona says Katie Price 'keeps getting back up' despite criticism
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner slams major accusation by ex Ray J
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner slams major accusation by ex Ray J
Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Conan O'Brien reveals joke he made up, then cut for Oscars
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Barry Keoghan clears the confusion about name pronunciation
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Zendaya confirms secret marriage to Tom Holland
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'
Lili Reinhart remembers healthscare: ‘I cried through my pain'