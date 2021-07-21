 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer gown with a fringed black wig as she graces a magazine cover

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Kendall Jenner stuns in sheer gown with a fringed black wig as she graces a magazine cover

Kendall Jenner, who first appeared on Vogue 's cover in 2016, graced the magazine once again, this time for their August 2021 issue.

The 25-year-old reality star wowed fans in a sheer lace gown layered over high-waisted shorts with a black fringed wig.

The supermodel showed off her long legs in a sheer floral dress with a coordinating black top and high-waisted bottoms beneath. The supermodel added knee-length boots while posing in front of a white background.

Kendall looked smashing as she rocked a shoulder-length jet black hair with shimmering eye shadow on her eyes and pink glossy lips.

The issue's focus was centered on those who advocate for change, with Kendall chosen as one because of how outspoken she has been about raising awareness on the importance of mental health.

