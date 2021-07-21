 
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Prince Harry reportedly spoke to royal family about his upcoming memoir

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Prince Harry - who shocked the monarch with his announcement about writing a memoir - has privately spoken about the book with members of his family.

A spokesperson reportedly confirmed that the Duke was writing the book as the "prince he has become" rather than the one he was "born as".

They added that Harry hoped the book would show people "we have more in common than we think" and that he was "deeply grateful" to share what he had learned over his life.

In the UK, the book is due to be published under the label Transworld, while it will be published in the US under the Random House label and in Canada under the Random House Canada label.

Harry "will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him."

