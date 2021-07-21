 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary
Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared an emotional note for his late mother Saroj Sood on her birth anniversary.

The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared throwback photos of his mother with a heartfelt note.

He wrote “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me.”

“I promise to give my best always & make you proud. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again.”

He further said “Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa.”

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’
Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers
Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans
Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor
After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case
Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu claps back at people over comparisons with Kangana Ranaut

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19

Neha Dhupia reveals she was pregnant when Angad Bedi contracted COVID-19
Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym

Ibn Arabi from ‘Ertugrul’ flaunts his toned abs in latest photo from gym
Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia expecting her second baby with Angad Bedi
Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral

Dia Mirza dance video with stepdaughter goes viral
Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Mehwish Hayat seeks advice from fans on her ‘odd’ length hair

Latest

view all