Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared an emotional note for his late mother Saroj Sood on her birth anniversary.



The Simmba actor took to Instagram and shared throwback photos of his mother with a heartfelt note.

He wrote “Happy birthday Maa. I wish I could wish you personally every year with a hug & thank you for the lessons of life that you have taught me.”

“I promise to give my best always & make you proud. These messages can never express how much I miss you. The vaccum that has been created in my life without you will always remain the same till I see you again.”

He further said “Stay happy where ever you are and keep guiding me always. Love u maa.”

