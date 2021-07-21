From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans

From Ayeza Khan to Ayesha Omar and Iqra Aziz, Pakistan film and TV stars wished their fans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

They also mesmerised millions of fans with a glimpse of their Eid celebrations on social media.

Sarah Khan took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with husband Falak Shabir to wish fans a very happy Eid.

She wrote “Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak from us”.

Ayesha Omar posted her adorable photos and wished her fans Eid Mubarak.



She said “Eid Mubarak my lovelies. My heart is with you all.”

Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz also took to their respective Instagram handles to send Eid greetings to their fans.



Yasir said “sabko eid mubarak khas tor pe un logon ko jo kal raat se eid mubarak k forwarded msgs bhej rahy hain”

Ayeza Khan said “Eid Mubarak! Allah tala humsabko apne hifzo Amaan me rakhei, Sops ka kheyal rakhei Apne liey or dosro k liey bhi or jitna ho Qurabani ka hissa un logo me taqseem krei jo uskay haqdaar hai. Un tamaan logo ko duao me yaad rkhei jo is eid humaray sath nahi hai. May Allah bless all of us! Eid Mubarak.”

Mawra Hocane said “Eid Mubarak. May Allah accept the sacrifices we all make, in addition to our animals, let’s also let go of our bad habits & egos too, inshaAllah”.





