entertainment
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Ryan Reynolds is giving his wife Blake Lively all the credit for being at the forefront of their kids’ homeschooling during the pandemic.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast the Deadpool star shared how his wife managed their three daughters, Betty, 21 months, Inez, 4, and James, 6 during virtual school.

"They had a tough time," Reynolds said of his kids going to school over Zoom. 

"I was seeking out external help left and right. I was reading books. I was trying someway to steer the ship. Blake was so much better at it than I was because I'm also a child."

Regarding with how he dealt with his own stresses he shared that he "started a meditation practice" and was doing "a lot of writing".

