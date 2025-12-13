Peter Greene dies at 60: Tributes pour in

Peter Greene’s closed one led the tributes after the actor passed away at the age of 60.

The actor, who showed off his impressive acting chops in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction and The Mask, was found dead in his apartment in the late afternoon on Friday, December 12.

His longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the tragic news to The New York Post. He remembered Greene as a "terrific guy."

"Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold," the manager for over a decade said in a heartfelt tribute.

He honoured the late actor, adding, "Truly one of the great actors of our generation. His heart was as big as there was. I'm going to miss him. He was a great friend."

Greene’s fans also flooded social media with their reaction on his shocking death.

One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Rest in Peace Peter Greene. One of Hollywood’s most memorable actors."

"He played villains so well. Great actor," another complimented.

A third shared, "I used to be so scared of him when I was little watching the Mask…RIP King [red heart emoji]."

"Any time Peter Greene popped up, you just knew he was gonna play the scuzziest villain," a fourth raved.

Cause of Peter Greene’s death?

Police pronounced Greene dead at the scene after discovering him unresponsive inside his Lower East Side residence in New York City, "around 3:25 p.m."

Although the exact cause of death has yet to be determined by the medical examiner, police do not suspect foul play.

His manager shared he was told music had been playing in Greene's apartment for more than 24 hours, prompting a wellness check.

Peter Greene’s notable roles:

Greene was widely praised for his intense performances notably as Dorian Tyrell in The Mask and Zed in Pulp Fiction.

He was also known for appearances in other films and TV series.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Under Siege 2: Dark Territory (1995)

Blue Streak (1999)

Training Day (2001)