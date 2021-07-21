 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 21, 2021

Image collage showing Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed (L) and Chinas ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. Photos: File.
Image collage showing Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed (L) and China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. Photos: File.

  • Chinese ambassador Nong Rong pays visit to Sheikh Rasheed.
  • Rasheed says nothing can sabotage the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.
  • Ambassador expresses satisfaction at the ongoing investigation related to the Dasu incident.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that nothing can sabotage the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Rasheed was speaking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong as the latter visited him at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts to ward off conspiracies aimed at damaging the diplomatic relations between the two states. He also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing investigation related to the Dasu incident.

It should be recalled that on July 14, a bus carrying workers of the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast."

According to the statement from the Foreign Office, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project". The accident resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Both sides agreed that the probe should be completed as soon as possible. 

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador also conveyed Eid greetings to the interior minister as well as to the people of Pakistan. 

That aside, matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and China also came under discussion.

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz never read a book in her life, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible: Fawad

Maryam Nawaz never read a book in her life, expecting wisdom from her is next to impossible: Fawad
Former diplomat's daughter murdered in Islamabad

Former diplomat's daughter murdered in Islamabad
Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Pakistan: NDMA

Another consignment of Pfizer vaccine arrives in Pakistan: NDMA
Delta variant accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi: research institute

Delta variant accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi: research institute
Probe into Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction near completion: FM Qureshi

Probe into Afghan ambassador's daughter's alleged abduction near completion: FM Qureshi
Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore
Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore

Journalist Asad Kharal arrested for firing at, beating police officials in Lahore
Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections

Karachi's political parties start flexing muscles for cantonment board elections
Pakistan's active coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark

Pakistan's active coronavirus cases cross 50,000 mark
Political parties agree on army deployment at polling stations during AJK election

Political parties agree on army deployment at polling stations during AJK election
Raza Rabbani says Indian minister's statement proves FATF a dummy organisation

Raza Rabbani says Indian minister's statement proves FATF a dummy organisation
PTA blocks TikTok again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'

PTA blocks TikTok again due to 'continuous presence of inappropriate content'

Latest

view all