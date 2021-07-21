Nothing can sabotage Pakistan-China relationship, Sheikh Rasheed tells Chinese ambassador

Image collage showing Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed (L) and China's ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong. Photos: File.

Chinese ambassador Nong Rong pays visit to Sheikh Rasheed.

Rasheed says nothing can sabotage the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador expresses satisfaction at the ongoing investigation related to the Dasu incident.

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that nothing can sabotage the time-tested friendship between Pakistan and China.

Rasheed was speaking to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong as the latter visited him at his residence to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two countries.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts to ward off conspiracies aimed at damaging the diplomatic relations between the two states. He also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing investigation related to the Dasu incident.

It should be recalled that on July 14, a bus carrying workers of the Dasu Hydropower Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast."

According to the statement from the Foreign Office, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their workplace for an ongoing project". The accident resulted in the death of 12 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

Both sides agreed that the probe should be completed as soon as possible.

During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador also conveyed Eid greetings to the interior minister as well as to the people of Pakistan.

That aside, matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and China also came under discussion.