Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

BTS’ Suga and Jimin recently released a message of gratitude for ARMYs in light of their unending support for Permission to Dance’s success on Billboard’s charts.

The singer started off his appreciation video with a short log introduction and claimed, “This is Suga’s log for July 22, 2021. After hearing at dawn that Permission to Dance place no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 I couldn’t sleep and was really happy.”



He also went on to say, “I never thought we would achieve such a result. I did hope for it, but I didn’t expect it, so seeing this is a great result.”

Even Jimin posted his own fan message highlighting BTS’ success on Billboard charts and wrote two messages on Weverse that read, “Is this even possible?” and “What can I say to convey how I feel to you guys?”



The next post included a picture of him deeply bowing to fans with a message that read, “I am once again sincerely thanking everyone for the huge love and support. I will live a hardworking life. Everyone, please be happy, even if it’s for our sake.”



