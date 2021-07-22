 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success
Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

BTS’ Suga and Jimin recently released a message of gratitude for ARMYs in light of their unending support for Permission to Dance’s success on Billboard’s charts.

The singer started off his appreciation video with a short log introduction and claimed, “This is Suga’s log for July 22, 2021. After hearing at dawn that Permission to Dance place no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 I couldn’t sleep and was really happy.”

He also went on to say, “I never thought we would achieve such a result. I did hope for it, but I didn’t expect it, so seeing this is a great result.”

Even Jimin posted his own fan message highlighting BTS’ success on Billboard charts and wrote two messages on Weverse that read, “Is this even possible?” and “What can I say to convey how I feel to you guys?”

The next post included a picture of him deeply bowing to fans with a message that read, “I am once again sincerely thanking everyone for the huge love and support. I will live a hardworking life. Everyone, please be happy, even if it’s for our sake.”

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success


More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’
Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait
Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows
Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges
Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time

Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time
Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance

Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school
Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Latest

view all