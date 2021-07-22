 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update
Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update

Blake Lively recently turned to social media and shared an update regarding her thoughts on the ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi towards celebrity children.

Lively turned to Instagram Stories this time around and referenced her previous comment with a note of thanks for the Instagram page Comments by Celebs.

In the note she wrote, “Thank for sharing. One simple thing people can do is stop following and block any publications or handles who publish kids’ pictures. Feel free to report them.”

She also captioned the shared note in a caption that read, “Thank you for sharing. And thank you to everyone –publications, accounts, all the PEOPLE- who have put their foot down to stop the scary exploitation of CHILDREN. You’re making a difference already!!! Thank you”.

Check it out below:

Blake Lively addresses ‘threatening’ nature of paparazzi in rare new update


More From Entertainment:

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report

Scooter Braun officially divorces wife Yael Cohen: report
Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine

Matt Damon addresses growing hesitancy for covid-19 vaccine
Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis

Robin William’s son Zak addresses dad’s misdiagnosis
Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’

Watch: Dax Shepard, daughter belt riveting cover performance of Adele’s ‘Hello’
Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success

Video: BTS’ Suga, Jimin thank ARMYs for ‘Permission to Dance’ success
Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’
Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait
Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows
Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Latest

view all