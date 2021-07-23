 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Model and stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away in car accident in Balakot
Model and stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away in car accident in Balakot 

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passed away at the age of 27 after suffering from a tragic car accident. 

The news was shared by Laraib's close friend on social media, who revealed that the incident happened in Balakot. 

Shortly after the news made its way to the internet, fans, friends and celebrities mourned the sudden death of the young model with many offering condolences. 

Laraib, popularly known as Lara, played an active role during her life on voicing her opinions on the prevailing issues of anxiety and depression that she and the society face as a whole. 

Hailing from Lahore, she used to run two Instagram pages, as a model and as a stylist, where she kept her followers updated on her styling ventures, travelling and other regular posts. 

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

Salman Khan sets record straight about having a wife, 17-year-old daughter in Dubai

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team vaccinated against Covid-19
Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now

Sajal Aly, Atif Aslam’s music video ‘Rafta Rafta’ is out now
From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans

From Ayeza Khan to Iqra Aziz; Pakistan film and TV stars wish Eid Mubarak to their fans
Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak

Nora Fatehi wishes her fans Eid Mubarak
Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary

Sonu Sood shares emotional note for late mother on her birth anniversary
Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’

Salman Khan posts intense workout video as he prepares for ‘Tiger 3’
Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers

Madhuri Dixit thanks fans for love as she reaches one million YouTube subscribers
Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release

Maya Ali celebrates three years of ‘Teefa in Trouble’ release
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan wishes Eid Mubarak to all his fans
Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sajal Aly receives love from Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor
After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

After Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, one more detained in porn videos case

Latest

view all