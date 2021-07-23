Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passes away in tragic car accident

Model and stylist Laraib Mudhwal passes away in car accident in Balakot

Pakistani model Laraib Mudhwal passed away at the age of 27 after suffering from a tragic car accident.

The news was shared by Laraib's close friend on social media, who revealed that the incident happened in Balakot.

Shortly after the news made its way to the internet, fans, friends and celebrities mourned the sudden death of the young model with many offering condolences.



Laraib, popularly known as Lara, played an active role during her life on voicing her opinions on the prevailing issues of anxiety and depression that she and the society face as a whole.

Hailing from Lahore, she used to run two Instagram pages, as a model and as a stylist, where she kept her followers updated on her styling ventures, travelling and other regular posts.