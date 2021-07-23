 
Prince Harry preparing to unleash storm on royal family with memoir

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Memoir announcement has complicated matters for the family, and is a very worrying development

Prince Harry is not done dissing the royal family just yet. The Duke of Sussex is now gearing up to release his own book centred around his exit from the royal family.

According to experts, Harry's book can create disaster for the monarchy. Royal writer Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed the tome could be 'a lever' to use against his family and has the potential to be 'dynamite.'

"They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible," he told the Sun.

Fitzwilliam added that the memoir announcement has "complicated matters" for the family, and "that in itself is a very worrying development."

Referring to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee next year, he said: "It will hang over all events. Nothing should detract from what is happening during the commemoration of the monarch's service.

"To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary."

