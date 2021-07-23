 
Friday Jul 23 2021
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Chrissy Teigen recently showcased her gratitude over receiving ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters in honor of baby Jack’s life and legacy.

The star showcased the love via a picture on Instagram and a caption that read, “This is just piles of letters that we just got because the place we usually get mail from, where you guys send mail, has been shut down and it opened back up. And now we got everything.”

“You guys sent the most amazing condolence letters and cards and books and I just want you to know that we got all of them. All of them. I’m gonna read them all, OK? I love you guys.”

