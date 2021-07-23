 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 23, 2021

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin recently got papped while out for date night and the internet is fawning over their adorable PDA and wholesome demeanor.

The duo were seen sporting casual attire, while Justin wore a brown button down, white sneakers and blue light wash jeans, his wife Hailey had on dark pants, white sneakers, a white crop top and a checkered blue and white bucket hat. 

Check it out below:

Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night
Photos: Justin Beiber, Hailey Baldwin papped enjoying ice cream on date night

For those unversed, barely a week ago, Justin got called out on social media for allegedly yelling at his wife Hailey Baldwin while walking into a venue according to a fan caught clip.

Since then however, Baldwin put an end to all bullying and assumptions with a simple no-nonsense post on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’

Luke Bryan fawns over his ‘golden years’ of parenting’
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman comes out as trans woman
Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’

Megan Thee Stallion touches on her work ethic: ‘Women can do it all’
Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration

Kanye West puts Jay-Z feud rumours to rest with Donda collaboration
Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album

Billie Eilish touches on the inspiration behind the ‘Happier Than Ever’ album
Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome

Billie Eilish addresses struggles with imposter syndrome
Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official

Friend makes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's relationship Instagram official
Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’

Ariel Winter speaks out in defense of Britney Spears: ‘It’s all absurd!’
Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen fawns over ‘piles and piles’ of condolence letters for baby Jack
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'married for 5 years'

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain

Photos: Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin caught boat riding in Spain
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon plan to write 'a lot more' together after The Last Duel

Latest

view all