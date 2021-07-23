 
Prince Harry’s new memoir ‘to explore who he blames for Diana’s death’

Prince Harry is reportedly suspected to ‘explore all the people he blames for Diana’s death’ according to experts.

This claim has been brought forward by renowned royal biographer Angela Levin.

During her interview with Express she addressed the possibility of a full scale attack on all those Prince Harry deems responsible for Princess Diana’s death.

She was quoted telling the publication, “I’ve been told by a well-informed source that Harry’s memoir will focus heavily on the death of his mother Princess Diana, and who he blames. It was a terrible tragedy, but sad the man can’t move on.”

