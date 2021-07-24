Pak vs WI: T20 series schedule likely to be changed

A Pakistani batsman playing a shot while West Indian wicketkeeper

LAHORE: The schedule of T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be changed as Windies will play its last ODI match against Australia on 26th of July, Geo News reported.

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies was scheduled from 27th of July but the second ODI between Windies and Australia had been postponed on Thursday after toss due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the WI team.

However, the ODI series between WI and Austria resumed on 24th of July after all the players and officials of both the teams tested negative for the virus and the three-match series will now conclude on 26th of July.



In a statement, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that it will meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the coming days to discuss any necessary changes to the match schedule. West Indies are scheduled to face green shirts in five T20 internationals and two test matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team has reached Barbados for the upcoming series against WI.

Schedule of West Indies tour