 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Sohail Imran

Pak vs WI: T20 series schedule likely to be changed

By
Sohail Imran

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

A Pakistani batsman playing a shot while West Indian wicketkeeper
A Pakistani batsman playing a shot while West Indian wicketkeeper 

  • The schedule of T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be changed
  • West Indies will play its last ODI match against Australia on 26th of July.
  • CWI says it will discuss with the PCB officials in the coming days to discuss any necessary changes to the series schedule.

LAHORE: The schedule of T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies is likely to be changed as Windies will play its last ODI match against Australia on 26th of July, Geo News reported.

The five-match T20 series between Pakistan and West Indies was scheduled from 27th of July but the second ODI between Windies and Australia had been postponed on Thursday after toss due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the WI team.

Related items

However, the ODI series between WI and Austria resumed on 24th of July after all the players and officials of both the teams tested negative for the virus and the three-match series will now conclude on 26th of July.

In a statement, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that it will meet with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the coming days to discuss any necessary changes to the match schedule. West Indies are scheduled to face green shirts in five T20 internationals and two test matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan cricket team has reached Barbados for the upcoming series against WI.

Schedule of West Indies tour

  • 27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
  • 28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
  • 31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
  • 1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
  • 3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
  • 6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana
  • 12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
  • 20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
  • 25 Aug – Departure

More From Sports:

Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies

Pakistan kick off training in preparation for first T20 against West Indies
Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic

Tokyo Olympics: Organisers thank medics at opening ceremony overshadowed by pandemic
'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent

'We are all behind you': Pakistan cricketers extend best wishes to Tokyo Olympics contingent
On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke

On eve of Tokyo Olympics 2020, opening ceremony director fired over Holocaust joke
Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020

Pakistani athletes Arshad Nadeem, Najma Parveen off to Tokyo for Olympics 2020
Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings

Mohammad Rizwan makes it to top 10, Babar Azam retains second spot in T20I rankings
Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England

Pak vs Eng: Babar Azam admits Pakistan made mistakes against England
Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win

Pak vs Eng: England edge Pakistan by three wickets in 3rd T20 for 2-1 series win
Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record

Lionel Messi breaks Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram record
Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse
Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games

Sania Mirza super excited to play in fourth Olympic games
Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England

Pak vs Eng: Hasan Ali fit to play final T20 against England

Latest

view all