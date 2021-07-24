 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 24 2021
By
Web Desk

How Brad Pitt feels about judge’s disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 24, 2021

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case has been shaken up by a new verdict that disqualified the previous judge in their case, Judge John Ouderkirk.

Now, the Fight Club hunk, 57, has lost out on the joint custody he was awarded previously by Judge Ouderkirk, who was removed from the case by a three-judge panel, over violations of “his ethical obligations.”

A source spoke to People about Pitt losing the time he was awarded with his children, saying: "Brad believes there is overwhelming evidence that the current situation isn't good for the kids. This just sets things back for everyone."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the actor told the outlet: "The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven't changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children's best interests.”

“We will continue to do what's necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what's best for the children."

More From Entertainment:

Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Look back at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's 'wedding of the century'

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Mindy Kaling speaks about the uproar caused by South Asian ‘Scooby-Doo’ spin-off

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets

Jennifer Lopez shares her morning skincare routine and best-kept beauty secrets
Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'

Meghan Markle comes under fire for her 'American dream'
Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting

Cardi B breaks her silence on accusations of queerbaiting
Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source

Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘balance each other out’ in their relationship: source
Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on his new movie Midnight In The Switchgrass with Megan Fox
Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report

Prince Harry to drop four books as part of deal worth £29million, one after Queen's death: report
Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir

Queen responds to Prince Harry's decision to release his memoir
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share loved-up snap to set social media ablaze
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West bury the hatchet
Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie wins landmark ruling in her divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt

Latest

view all