PCB, franchises agree on PSL-7 schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League franchisees have agreed to hold the seventh edition of the league in January and February next year.



According to a statement issued by the PCB, the development came during a virtual meeting of the PCB officials and all the six franchise owners on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a way forward in regards to the new commercial rights cycle and established a framework for rights evaluation and their subsequent sale.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, PSL Senior General Manager Operations Usman Wahla, Karachi Kings’s Salman Iqbal, Lahore Qalandars’ Sameen Rana, Multan Sultans’ Haider Azhar and others were among the attendees.

Sources privy to the development said that the PSL’s 7th edition will start from Karachi, adding that the league is likely to begin from first week of January-2021.

The meeting decided to hold 17 matches in Karachi and Lahore each.

The cricket authorities were finding it difficult to stage the seventh edition after the PSL-6 suffered setbacks due to COVID-19 and was postponed in March following cases among the players and officials.

Later, the PCB decided to stage the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi but due to restrictions and the logistical issues it was delayed multiple times.