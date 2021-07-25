 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jul 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘looking for revenge’ against royals for the way Diana was treated

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Prince Harry’s recent back-to-back attacks against the British royal family have left many baffled.

Royal expert and journalist Richard Eden gave his take regarding the Duke of Sussex’s hostile behaviour towards the Firm, saying the scathing attacks are a way for him to avenge his late mother, Princess Diana.

Speaking on Daily Mail’s series, Palace Confidential, Eden said: “Let’s be clear, his main motivation is revenge.”

“I heard this week from someone—very senior old friend of Prince Charles—who said that Prince Harry has always been very, very bitter about the royal family’s treatment of his mother,” he continued.

“And he’s become more bitter over time about the royal family’s treatment of him and, particularly, Meghan,” he said.

“This is revenge, essentially… It’s just a question of how damaging it will be [for the royal family],” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again

Sarah Ferguson on whether she is open to marrying Prince Andrew again
Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry’s memoir release date could come as a ‘sign of disrespect’ for Queen Elizabeth
Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate sending a ‘secret message’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance

John Mulaney files for a divorce from Anna Marie Tendler amid Olivia Munn romance
Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest

Naya Rivera honoured by Ryan Dorsey a year after being laid to rest
Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez goes Instagram official with Ben Affleck

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition

With first posthumous album, Prince pierces the American condition
BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu

BTS member Jimin impresses legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu
Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Over 1.3 million people react to Prince George's picture on Kate Middleton, William's Insta account

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

Prince William: 'Future King' lauded for making Lauren Price feel comfortable during interview

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'

'Prince Harry has no plans to publish a second memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death'
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will ‘reveal his true character’

Latest

view all