Sunday Jul 25 2021
Princess Diana's 30-year-old niece marries billionaire Michael Lewis, 62

Sunday Jul 25, 2021

Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Earl Spencer and niece of late Princess Diana, has tired the knot with billionaire Michael Lewis, 62.

According to reports, the 30-year-old married the South African billionaire in a stunning ceremony on Saturday

Pixie Lott, Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Made in Chelsea favourite, Mark Francis Vandelli and several other celebrities also attendance the lavish ceremony.

Michael’s children and Lady Kitty’s sisters Eliza and Amelia were also present on the occasion, according to the British media.

Prince Harry and Prince William, the cousins of Lady Kitty, were not seen in the marriage ceremony.

According to Daily Star, Lewis owns clothing brand giants including Kate Middleton favourite, Whistles, and Phase Eight.

The publication reported many of the guests were wearing clothing from the Italian fashion house, Dolce and Gabanna.

